Excess crude account balance drops – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 24, 2017


While Nigeria still trying to climb out of recession, the country's excess crude account balance has dropped to $2.29 billion on May 23 from $2.49 billion on April 25. READ ALSO: APC members burn their brooms as they join PDP in Kaduna state (photos).
