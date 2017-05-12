Pages Navigation Menu

Excitement as table tennis competition marking Aregbesola’s 60th birthday continues

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Spectators were treated to the best of table tennis on Thursday at the banquet hall of the government house as the table tennis competition organised in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola enters day two. It was a keenly contested affair between players in group H, group E and group C as they all contested for spots in the quarter-final of the competition. The first game of the day saw Kamarudeen Arogundade brushing aside Kolawole Gboyega by three strait sets just as he went ahead to beat Kingsley Omoyeni and Akinloye Akinbami by the same margin.

