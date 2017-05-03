Exclusive: Banky W & Adesua Etomi are GETTING MARRIED!
Yes! We cannot keep calm. Adesua Etomi and Banky W are getting married. Congrats! *** Letter from the Groom Dear Susu We crossed paths 2 or 3 times since 2012, but I wasn’t paying enough attention. Destiny was staring me right in the face and I was too caught up in my own hustle and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!