Exclusive: CeeLo Green bares his soul on remix of Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Less than a year after world premiering his first solo rap song in years on Digital Trends, CeeLo Green returns with his remake of Childish Gambino’s song ‘Redbone’. The original was featured in Jordan Peele’s horror hit ‘Get Out’.

