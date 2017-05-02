EXCLUSIVE: How I learnt role of policeman’s wife in new movie, Kondo Game – Uche Jombo
“When I first read the script, I thought of how unique police barracks really are.”
The post EXCLUSIVE: How I learnt role of policeman’s wife in new movie, Kondo Game – Uche Jombo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!