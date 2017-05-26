EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa ‘taking bribes from Kiir’, South Sudan rebels claim – News24
EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa 'taking bribes from Kiir', South Sudan rebels claim
Cape Town – Rebels in South Sudan have claimed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is "taking bribes" from President Salva Kiir's government to block their leader Riek Machar – currently in South Africa – from returning home. Deputy military …
