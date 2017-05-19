Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Exclusive to BellaNaijarians! Enter our Contest so YOU can Attend the Premiere of #IsokenTheMovie in London

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

We are so excited for our BNers in London because there is such an exciting opportunity for you guys! Do you live in London? Do you love Nollywood? Are you as excited about the anticipated movie #IsokenTheMovie as we are? Great! There will be a premiere for Isoken in London next Friday, 26th of May, […]

The post Exclusive to BellaNaijarians! Enter our Contest so YOU can Attend the Premiere of #IsokenTheMovie in London appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.