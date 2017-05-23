Expect new sheriff in town before year-end – Mbalula – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Expect new sheriff in town before year-end – Mbalula
Citizen
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula during a press briefing at the SAPS training acadamy regarding tommorow's nation wide marches by oposition parties, 11 April 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!