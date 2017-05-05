Expectant mum, kids stranded in U.S. after husband’s sudden death

They were only a few days old in the United States. Tunde Adepegba, his wife Oluwayemisi , who is seven-month pregnant, and their two chidlren, arrived the U.S. in April. But on April 26, Adepegba died in a bus. His wife has sobbed her heart out since then.

Mrs. Adepegba, who has two daughters aged two and eight, had barely spent 12 hours with her husband when he was picked up dead inside a metro bus.

The late Adepegba, a computer systems analyst, suffered a suspected heart attack while inside a metro bus in Annapolis area of Maryland and died with no help until the bus driver got to a final stop and came for him.

The late Adepegba’s burial will cost about $10,000, which the wife does not have. A gofundme account has been set up for her husband burial.

A deputy editor with THISDAY newspaper, Olawale Olaleye, who has been part of the fundraiser, wrote on his facebook wall: “This is no good news but a time I need the Nigerian in us to act true to type. Sadly, he left behind a pregnant wife. It is such a pathetic situation. But we can’t go on and on brooding over what we can’t change. This is an appeal for his burial, which is a bit expensive in the U.S and of course, whatever is left of this will be given to the pregnant wife.”

A columnist with THISDAY newspaper, Adeola Akinremi, who is in the US and has seen the family of the deceased, said: “It is a sad story. The gofundme.com is probably the first place to start, but you can also reach out to the woman directly.”

Mrs Adepegba and her children are in Randallstown, Maryland, United States, where a Good Samaritan is accommodating them.

