Expedia integrates Masterpass to get you faster from checkout to your destination
Masterpass, the online and in-store digital wallet, is now being accepted at three large travel booking sites — Expedia.com, Orbitz and Travelocity. The new integration allows globetrotters to book faster.
The post Expedia integrates Masterpass to get you faster from checkout to your destination appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!