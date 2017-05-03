Expert calls for collaboration in the Banking industry

Group Managing Director, TL First Group UK, Dr. Olu Olasode, has urged the stakeholders in the Nigerian Banking Industry to embrace partnership and collaboration as an approach to align with global realities to address the current and emerging challenges facing the Industry. He stated this at the recently concluded 22nd World Conference on Banking Institute […]

The post Expert calls for collaboration in the Banking industry appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

