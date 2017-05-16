Expert gets fellowship

Mr Valentine Ottis Opone, an environmentalist, has been conferred with a Fellowship by St Lious African University (SLAUB), Port Novo, Benin Republic.

The institution’s Registrar Mrs Abimbola Olaiya announcing the award said it is given to those who distinguished themselves in advancing African development and humanity, adding that Opone met these conditions.

A visibly excited Opone, who is the Managing Director, IMC Group, has Masters in Environmental Management and Toxicology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, said: ‘’I welcome the award. It shows that we are being recognised by others. My joy is further crowned on receiving this award from an influential international university outside the shores of Nigeria. With this, it further challenges me not to relent in my pursuit for a sustained environmental course in tertiary institutions.”

