Experts at Skye Pearl Webinar 2.0 advise entrepreneurs on business growth

THREE top E-Commerce experts in Nigeria have advised business owners to leverage technology and power their business for performance and growth for lasting sustainability.

The trio of Messrs John Obaro of SyetemSpecs Limited; Agada Apochi of Unified Payments and Eyo Bassey of Payporte Payments, gave the advise at the second edition of the annual Skye Pearl Webinar tagged, “Technology Adoption: The New Normal for Business Optimization and Economic Growth” which held in Lagos, weekend, and was sponsored by Skye Bank Plc.

Skye Pearl is an initiative by Skye Bank for women to pursue their passion; irrespective of their status or profession. The webinar examined how the use of technology can power business performance and growth as technology contributes six per cent in Nigeria’s GDP; showing a strong annual growth and investment figures that dwarf the rest of Africa.

The e-commerce experts in their respective presentations, expounded on how business owners can leverage technology to power business performance and growth.

In his contribution at the webinar, Bassey, who is the Managing Director of PayPorte Payment, said: “Technology has helped in book keeping, merchandising, marketing and aids in the proper showcase of goods and services.” He noted that recession helps in growing local capacity as 90 per cent of PayPorte products are manufactured here in Nigeria.

In the same vein Mr. Obaro, the Managing Director of SystemsSpecs Nigeria, while speaking at the session, stated that one of the prerequisites for business growth is the reduction of overhead, improved service, efficiency and leveraging technology. He further stated that the prerequisites for business growth are first cost of customer acquisition and easy payment system.

