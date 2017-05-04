Experts call on CBN to publish forex allocations to banks
Some financial experts have commended the CBN for suspending some banks from the foreign exchange market due to some infractions. They advised the apex bank to henceforth publish foreign exchange allocations to banks weekly. The experts, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos on Thursday, called for effective supervision of the banks to check round tripping.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
