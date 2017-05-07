Experts Call On Central Bank To Publish Forex Allocations To Banks – pppFocus
|
pppFocus
|
Experts Call On Central Bank To Publish Forex Allocations To Banks
pppFocus
He said the CBN frowned at the action of banks that declined to sell foreign exchange to SMEs to enable them to import eligible finished and semi-finished items despite the availability of forex from the CBN. NAN reports that the apex bank, had on …
CBN Lifts Forex Ban On GTB, FirstBank, UBA — FOREX
Nigeria: Why Eight Banks Avoided CBN Forex Ban
Central Bank, intelligence agencies and cash
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!