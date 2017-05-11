Experts mull bridging ICT skills gap in Africa

Experts at the ongoing Transform Africa Summit in Kigali, Rwanda have resolved on the need to bridge skills in the Information Technology for rapid development of Africa. The summit was organised by Smart Africa, an organisation formed by seven heads of state in 2013 aimed at using technology to advance socio-economic development and improve access…

The post Experts mull bridging ICT skills gap in Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

