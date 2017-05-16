Experts see proactive educational reforms equipping youth to seize coming opportunities

Experts at the World Economic Forum (WEF) see proactive educational reforms as the quickest way to prepare young people for new opportunities as employers say it is increasingly difficult to fill many vacant positions. Data provided by the WEF show that more than 60 percent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25; sub-Saharan…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Experts see proactive educational reforms equipping youth to seize coming opportunities appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

