Explosion occurs in Rome, no injuries reported: media

Posted on May 12, 2017

An explosion occurred near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media have reported. The report added that no one appeared to have been injured in the blast, which may have been a paper or parcel bomb. “Initial information suggests a car has been damaged,” La Repubblica newspaper said on its website. Information […]

