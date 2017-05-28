Exposed: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state capture – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Exposed: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state capture
Times LIVE
The Guptas were central to a scheme for President Jacob Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Image: MARTIN RHODES. A series of damning e-mails seen by the Sunday Times show that the Guptas run South Africa …
#GuptaEmails show how Zuma's buddies run SA
The 15 most chilling revelations from the Sunday Papers that show how deep #StateCapture goes
New Email Leak Reveals Zuma's Intentions To Move To Dubai
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!