Exscudo Helpdesk Launched

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

The team has launched an automatic helpdesk to provide for quick customer assistance. The Helpdesk team deals with technical problems of Exscudo customers. There are two ways of sending an inquiry: sending an email to help@exscudo.com or creating an issue on http://help.exscudo.com. The help desk web page requires an additional registration with the same email address as used … Continue reading Exscudo Helpdesk Launched

