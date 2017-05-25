External reserve falls to $30.5bn as Naira appreciates to N376/$ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
External reserve falls to $30.5bn as Naira appreciates to N376/$
Vanguard
The nation's external reserves continued its downward slide for the 20th day as it fell to $30.52 billion Thursday. Naira. However, the Naira yesterday appreciated by N3 against the dollar to N376 per dollar in the parallel market. Data posted by the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!