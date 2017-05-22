EXTRA: British court ‘mocks’ Ibori with £1 compensation – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
EXTRA: British court 'mocks' Ibori with £1 compensation
TheCable
A high court in London has awarded James Ibori, former Delta state governor, a nominal £1 (about N400) as damages over his claim of unlawful detention by Amber Rudd, British home secretary. Cheema-Grubb, the judge, agreed that between December 20 …
Former Nigerian governor wins High Court battle over unlawful detention – but is only entitled to £1 in damages
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!