Exxonmobil relocation: Stakeholders seek FG’s intervention

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Traditional rulers and other stakeholders of Exxonmobil’s core host communities in Akwa Ibom State have urged the Federal Government to compel more international oil companies to move their offices to their areas of operation.

In a communiqué made available to Daily Sun and signed by the paramount ruler of Ibeno and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Edidem Effiong Achianga, the paramount ruler of Eket, HRM, Edidem E.C.D. Abia, the Chairman of the core community technical forum and former Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, alongside 10 others, the royal fathers and technical committee leaders said the onus for the relocation of international oil companies to their areas of operation rests on the Federal Government since it has 60 per cent investment as against 40 per cent by the Joint Venture Partners, against which it should show commitment and give a clear directive to its partners to relocate.

According to the forum, the recent attempt by the House of Representatives to settle the issue of relocation through a motion was wrong since it is solely the responsibility of the executive arm of government to give such a directive as announced by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during his tour of the state earlier this year.

They slammed a section of the leadership of the House of Representatives for allowing selfish interest to becloud their sense of judgment and patriotism when they kicked against the motion because they appeared not to be in touch with the people, who have persistently been clamouring for a restructuring of the country in line with fiscal federalism.

“When the federation is restructured, would the IOCs remain in Lagos to exploit the resources of the Niger Delta region? Investments in the mainstay of the country’s economy should not be managed by “squatter” companies operating from briefcases and computers with a readiness to leave as soon as the oil is finished?” they asked rhetorically.

They reiterated that all constraints earlier cited by the oil company in the past have been overtaken by developments in the polity as the availability of GSM and broadband infrastructure have made communication a lot better now.

“An airport is now available within 30 minutes from its operational area. Infrastructure facilities are better improved and nearly perfect.”

According to them, “Exxonmobil is deeply worried about exposing its expatriate and other senior workers to the hazards of the environmental pollution and devastation they have caused through long years of negligent operation; they have refused to move because they know the level of destruction their operations have brought to the land and people of Akwa Ibom State and so they believe the environment is unsafe, health-wise, for their senior staff considering the frequency of early deaths and reduced life span of the inhabitants of the area.”

They said just as Federal Government agencies had moved from Lagos to Abuja, office and residential accommodation would be readily available once the company indicates a commitment to move. “Even in Lagos, Exxonmobil is still squatting in a rented office accommodation owned by Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited and using facilities in hotels (some with tunnels to its offices) and setup by its proxies in Lagos.

“The excuse recently canvassed by Exxonmobil that its three companies are coordinated from Lagos office is grossly deficient, untenable and not even worth discussing. It is a mere hyperbole designed to cover the real reason for its refusal to relocate. Mobil Oil Nigeria Limited has been bought over by NIMPCO and thus nullified the argument.”

