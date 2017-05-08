Eyitope Ogunbodede emerges new OAU VC

The Governing Council of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has announced Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede as the 11th vice chancellor of the university. The Chairman Governing Council, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, made the disclosure at a press conference attended by other members of the university and the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Anthony Elujoba. According […]

Eyitope Ogunbodede emerges new OAU VC

