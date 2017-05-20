Eyo Festival: Akiolu, Owoseni warn Lagosians against violence

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, have warned residents against acts of violence during today’s Eyo Festival.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Owoseni, speaking during his visit to the Lagos monarch at Iga Iduganran, in preparation for the Lagos@50 Eyo Festival holding today at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, also warned the Eyo masqueraders against violence, adding that any masquerader caught would face the wrath of the law.

Owoseni also urged Lagosians, especially those on the island, to maintain law and order during the festival and advised leaders of the masquerader groups to provide names of four persons from each group that would assist the Police for proper identification.

The Police chief disclosed that reflective jackets would be provided for those selected to assist security agents. Earlier, Oba Akiolu said any masquerader that takes law into his hands, causing unnecessary unrest would be handed over to the Police.

He said: “Lagos@50 celebration is a thing of joy for us to thank Almighty Allah. I remembered the day the creation of Lagos State was announced, we were indeed very happy.

“On the second day, a boat was brought here and we left for the Bar Beach with all the chiefs. Every Lagosian should be grateful to almighty Allah for the celebration.”

He said he had directed the head of the Eyo Masqueraders, otherwise known as Adimu Orisa, to perform their usual display at the TBS Square.

