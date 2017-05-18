Eyo festival: Do not wear shoes, head ties – Oba of Lagos warns residents, visitors – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Eyo festival: Do not wear shoes, head ties – Oba of Lagos warns residents, visitors
Daily Post Nigeria
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu II has sent out early warning to Lagosians against putting on shoes, and women against wearing head ties on Saturday as the state hosts Eyo Festival. Speaking at a press conference at the Ilupesi Square in Lagos Island …
Eyo Festival: Oba Akiolu warns Lagossians not to wear shoes and women not to wear head ties
