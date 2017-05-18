Eyo festival: Do not wear shoes, head ties – Oba of Lagos warns residents, visitors

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu II has sent out early warning to Lagosians against putting on shoes, and women against wearing head ties on Saturday as the state hosts Eyo Festival. Speaking at a press conference at the Ilupesi Square in Lagos Island on Thursday, the Oba warned that such thing would go against […]

Eyo festival: Do not wear shoes, head ties – Oba of Lagos warns residents, visitors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

