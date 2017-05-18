Eyo Festival: Oba Akiolu warns Lagossians not to wear shoes and women not to wear head ties

As Lagos State will be celebrating 60, the state will be having the Eyo festival as a part of the celebration. The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II has warned Lagosians not to put on shoes and women not to wear head ties on Saturday as the state hosts Eyo Festival. The monarch spoke …

