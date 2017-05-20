Pages Navigation Menu

Eyo Masquerades defy rain to hold their festival

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Coming after it was reported that a heavy rainfall was witnessed in some parts of Lagos, setting Nigerian Twitter on fire and leading to some claims that the ‘rainfall was sent by the Ooni of Ife’, the Eyo Masquerades defied the rain to hold their festival, marking the state’s 50th celebration. More photos after the …

