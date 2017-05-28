Ezeemo: Cattle Ranch Only Solution to Herdsmen Attack – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ezeemo: Cattle Ranch Only Solution to Herdsmen Attack
THISDAY Newspapers
An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Godwin Ezeemo has said that the only solution to Fulani herdsmen attack is to site cattle ranches for herders to rear their cattle. Ezeemo, who visited some agrarian communities …
Herdsmen, community excited over ranch promise
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!