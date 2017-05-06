Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“F.O.G. Clothings” Presents the “Lagos” Collection

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Fashion, News | 0 comments

F.O.G. Clothings which stands for Favour of God Clothings is a new brand which caters for everyone’s fashion needs. It deals with a range of smart casuals such as tee-shirts sweatshirts, hoodies, crop tops and the likes. The wears are of special beauty and rare. excellence. The first release was themed “Lagos” and F.O.G. has shown to have unique style up its sleeve and is surely a brand to be reckoned with.The material is of high quality which makes it a very comfortable.

 





The post “F.O.G. Clothings” Presents the “Lagos” Collection appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.