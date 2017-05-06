“F.O.G. Clothings” Presents the “Lagos” Collection

F.O.G. Clothings which stands for Favour of God Clothings is a new brand which caters for everyone’s fashion needs. It deals with a range of smart casuals such as tee-shirts sweatshirts, hoodies, crop tops and the likes. The wears are of special beauty and rare. excellence. The first release was themed “Lagos” and F.O.G. has shown to have unique style up its sleeve and is surely a brand to be reckoned with.The material is of high quality which makes it a very comfortable.











