F word rant Lumumba scores victory in Mugabe slur case
NewsDay
VIVA Zimbabwe president, William Gerald Mutumanje, popularly known as Acie Lumumba, yesterday scored a victory in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) against the State in a matter in which he was challenging the constitutionality of his arrest on …
Mutumanje withdraws Concourt application
Malaba Frees “Mugabe F*** You” Lumumba | BREAKING NEWS
Lumumba withdraws ConCourt application
