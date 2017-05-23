Pages Navigation Menu

FA Cup: Arsenal Best Defender Loses Red Card Appeal

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Defender Laurent Koscielny is out of Saturday’s FA Cup final after Arsenal’s appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association. The France international was dismissed for a tackle on Enner Valencia on the final day of the Premier League season The 31-year-old has been banned for…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

