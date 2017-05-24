FA Cup favorites Arsenal facing defensive crisis for final against Chelsea – We Ain’t Got No History
FA Cup favorites Arsenal facing defensive crisis for final against Chelsea
Somewhere in West London, Diego Costa is licking his luscious lips and twitching his glorious eyebrows at the prospect of facing an Arsenal defense without their best player on Saturday. On Tuesday, the FA upheld Laurent Koscielny's three-match …
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels contract saga that damaged Gunners' season is the club's fault and not his
Koscielny loses red card appeal, to miss FA Cup final against Chelsea
Extra security in place for Arsenal-Chelsea FA Cup final
