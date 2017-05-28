Pages Navigation Menu

FA Cup final: Victor Moses joins four other players in hall of shame – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017


FA Cup final: Victor Moses joins four other players in hall of shame
Victor Moses' red card against Arsenal, means that he is now the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final. The Chelsea wingback was first shown a yellow card for hacking down Danny Welbeck in the second half of their 2-1 loss to the Gunners . He
