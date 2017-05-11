FA Cup Goals Confidence Boost For NPFL 2nd Stanza, MFM’s Onuwa Declares

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club (MFM)’s Onuwa Chukwuka has described his goal in the final of the just concluded Lagos FA Cup as the “boost for a good run” ahead the second half of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The midfielder scored the curtain-raiser to set his team on the path to retaining the trophy they won in 2016. The NPFL campaigners defeated hard fighting Spartans of Agege 3-1 to lift the Lagos FA Cup trophy back to back.

Onuwa in a chat with npfl.ng believes the goal has given him the boost needed to do well in the second stanza of the season.

“To be honest, I have not really scored plenty of goals for my club. The goal in the final of the cup means so much to me and that was why I celebrated the way I did. The goal has given my confidence a massive boost and I will work hard to keep the momentum.

‘’I have scored in two FA cup finals and it gives me great pleasure especially when you know what the victory means to our numerous fans.”

MFM good run in the first stanza last season was almost undone in the second round as they struggled to keep pace with the rigours of playing in the top flight of NPFL and this, the midfielder says the team will have to avoid.

‘’We are working hard to avoid what happened to us last season. Our target this season is the top three positions in the league and so far we are on track. We have been able to make it difficult for visiting teams to pick points off us and we have been fairly decent on the road. The most important thing is for us to be focused and everybody plays his part well,” reasoned Onuwa.

Onuwa’s partnership with league leading scorer Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun is one of the most productive in the league and this has seen his mates invited to the Super Eagles Camp in France ahead a friendly against Corsica.

But he is not fazed by his not being considered for invitation but believes his time will come.

‘’I am happy for my team mates, Sikiru and Odey, their invitation means somebody is watching the hard work guys are putting into their clubs. I. must keep working hard because I believe my time will come,” he said.

MFM are second on the NPFL log with 33points ,two points adrift of league leaders Plateau United of Jos after 19 rounds of games.

The ‘Olukoya Boys’ will host Akwa United when the league resumes in a game Onuwa believes is a must-win if the aspirations this season must be achieved.

“Akwa United are a very good team and it becomes more difficult as two of our former team mates play for them. Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Musa Newman are players we know very well. A win is the only thing that can take us to the top of the log and we will not want this opportunity to pass us by,” Onuwa concluded.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

