FA To Adopt SFA’s Retrospective Punishment For Simulation

Come next season, the Football Association (FA) will start to punish players for simulation in retrospect.

Players found guilty of the action will be punished with a two-match ban under the new rule of ‘Successful Deception Of A Match Official’.

The FA will take action in retrospect if:

• Where an alleged act leads to a penalty

• Where an alleged act leads to a straight red card for an opponent

• Where an alleged act leads to a dismissal of an opponent [where the alleged act led to the opponent receiving either one of the two cautions]

The panel will consist of a former match official, a former manager and a former player, who will analyse the situation individually, before giving their verdict to the FA.

