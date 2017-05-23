FG, states, LGs share N415bn for April – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business


FG, states, LGs share N415bn for April
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) yesterday shared N415 billion to the three tiers of government being revenue for April 2017. Giving the breakdown, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said the gross statutory revenue of N274.210 …
