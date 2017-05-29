FAAN loses over N350m from parking fees – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
FAAN loses over N350m from parking fees
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is losing over N350 million from abandoned aircraft parking fees at the tarmac of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos,The Nation has learnt. It was gathered …
FAAN set to implement Executive Order at airports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!