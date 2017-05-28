FAAN set to implement Executive Order at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has initiated the implementation of the recent Executive Order issued by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the airports in the country. Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, FAAN, made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos…

The post FAAN set to implement Executive Order at airports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

