FAAN set to implement Executive Order at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has initiated the implementation of the recent Executive Order issued by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the airports in the country.

Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, FAAN, made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Sunday.

Dunoma said that machinery had been put in place to ensure a successful implementation of the executive order which he would supervise himself.

According to him, the importance of the executive order cannot be overemphasised, especially because it will strengthen the nation’s fight against terrorism and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy that impedes business activities at the airports.

He said it would also improve safety, security and passenger facilitation within and around the airports.

Dunoma urged passengers, airport users and the general public to cooperate with FAAN officials carrying out their responsibilities.

Newsmen report that Osinbajo had recently issued the executive order which is aimed to ” ease doing business in Nigeria”

The order states among others that :” There shall be no touting whatsoever by official or unofficial persons at any port in Nigeria.

” On duty staff shall be properly identified by uniform and official cards. Off duty staff shall stay away from the ports except with the express approval of the agency head.

” The FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Security shall enforce this order.”

It further directed that all non-official staff should be removed from the secured areas of airports.

“No official of FAAN, Immigration, security agency or Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) or any other agency is to meet any non-designated dignitary at any secure areas of the airport.

“The official approved list of dignitaries that have been pre-approved to be received by protocol officers shall be made available to AVSEC and other relevant agencies ahead of their arrival at the airport,” it said.

Also, according to the executive order, any official caught soliciting or receiving bribes from passengers or other port users shall be subject to immediate removal from post and disciplinary as well as criminal proceedings in line with extant laws and regulations.

The post FAAN set to implement Executive Order at airports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

