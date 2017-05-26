Fabio Cardoso Almost Certain To Join Rangers

Rangers‘ proposed move for Fabio Cardoso would be impossible to prevent, according to the player’s current manager.

Vitoria Setubal boss Jose Couceiro is resigned to losing his prized asset, Cardoso, if Rangers are willing to follow up their interest with a reported £1m bid.

“I want to keep Fabio,” said Couceiro, as quoted by the Daily Record. “But my team is not as big and strong as Rangers. We are a middle team in Portugal and we don’t have power.

“If Rangers want a player of Vitoria, we do not have the power to prevent it or to keep this guy.

“Obviously, he is one of my best players and I want him to stay. To make a good team, you need good players always but this is life. I understand.

“If Fabio is wanted by Rangers, of course, it is good for him.”

