Face Of Hope Reaches Out To Shapee Community

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

It was a day of joy and happiness for Shapee community located atop the hills after Apo mechanic village, Abuja, when an NGO named, Face of Hope Foundation reached out to the community.

Stimulated by her love for humanity and the desire to support the less and under privileged in the society, it was part of her mission to help the less and under privileged through her programmes which include; education, health, food and clothing.

The outreach was remarkable to the villagers as lives were touched. The people of the community turned out enmasse to welcome the team from Face of Hope Foundation.

The village head, Chief Yakubu Kuruzhi welcomed the team and thanked them for touching the lives of the people of his community.

He appreciated the effort of the group and thanked the coordinator of Face of Hope Foundation for finding it worthy to visit their community. He said the visit would create a lasting impression on the people of the community.

Responding, coordinator of the foundation, Ms Grace Ibironke Ojo, said the essence of the visit was to show love and to give back to the society.

The initiative was welcomed with open hands by the villagers.

Free medical consultation was given to the sick and medicines were dispensed accordingly and all the children were de-wormed.

Educational materials such as books and pencils were distributed to nursery and primary schools’ children by the winners of the 2016 Face of Hope kids’ pageantry, little King of Hope 2016 runner up, Paul Pius and the Queen and her runner up, Victory Udoka and Inioluwa Olanrewaju, respectively.

The children were on hand to uplift the children of Shape community’s spirit. They engaged in activities with the kids such as dancing, exercising, spelling bee competitions. These was done so as to bridge the gap between the rich and poor , give hope to the poor kids and also to imbibe into the kids the act of giving.

An amateur fashion show was organised at the village square where some selected kids were dressed in Grazee stitches and designs and were taught how to use the run-way.

The people of the community were thrilled to see their kids hit the runway in simple but stylish designs by Grazee stitches, the mother company of Face of Hope Foundation. After the fashion show, every child was given a garment.

The adults were also not left out as they were opportuned to pick wears of their choice from the available wears brought by FHF. Food items were given out to the women of Shape Community.

