Face Onu ready to serve busted at grand premiere

One of the very few leading Nollywood female executive producers, Face Onu, has hinted that the movie, Busted, one of the many projects she intends to use to give Nollywood a new face, is ready for a world premiere.

The star-studded movie, which features some of the big names in the Nollywood industry, including veteran actress, Liz Benson, Paul Obazele, Kate Henshaw, Tony Umez and Chika Kalu, would premiere on May 21 at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Produced by Lisa Onu for iBelieve Entertainment and directed by Pat Oghre and Damijo Efe-Young, the movie, which also stars Lisa Onu and IK Ogbonna, reveals the intrigues of a gay couple’s love story.

It tells the story of Queen Edwards, a girl born into a decent home where her father’s strict nature and her mother’s ignorance led her into the arms of a maid who lured her into same sex relationship.

Queen Edwards later finds love, but a government law against same sex relationship put their relationship to test her love and that of her lover.

“It is a very entertaining and educative movie that we want to put out there for all to learn through entertainment.

“So, the premiere is on May 21 at the Oriental Hotel and for us, it is the beginning of greater things to come from our stable, iBelieve Entertainment,” Face nu said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

