Facebook blocks pages with royal insults on Thai junta’s request
Facebook has blocked access in Thailand to 178 pages with “inappropriate” content, including some containing alleged insults against the royal family, upon the military government’s request, officials said on Thursday. Media Regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) told newsmen that among 309 Facebook pages ordered shut down by a Thai criminal court, 178 of […]
