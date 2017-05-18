Facebook fined for misleading officials during WhatsApp acquisition

Facebook reportedly told officials it was not possible to link accounts of Facebook users with those of the popular messaging service, and it will now have to face a 110 million euro fine.

The post Facebook fined for misleading officials during WhatsApp acquisition appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

