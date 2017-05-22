Facebook Leaked Rulebook Says You Can Live Stream Self Harm Footage (+ Other Controversial Rules)

As the social network grows and adds new features such as live streaming and Snapchat-inspired filters, Facebook has found itself dealing with a few issues that it isn’t really able to control.

Imagine having to moderate two billion people from across the globe, all with different ideas about the world. Sounds exhausting.

Various instances, such as the live streaming of violence and reported hate speech, have led to countries putting pressure on the network to just do better with its moderating.

Now leaked documents show what contingency plans Facebook have implemented with regards to such instances, with the most controversial “guideline” being how Facebook will deal with live-streamed suicides.

The Guardian explains:

Facebook will allow users to live stream attempts to self-harm because it “doesn’t want to censor or punish people in distress who are attempting suicide”, according to leaked documents. However, the footage will be removed “once there’s no longer an opportunity to help the person” – unless the incident is particularly newsworthy. The policy was formulated on the advice of experts, the files say, and it reflects how the social media company is trying to deal with some of the most disturbing content on the site. The documents show how Facebook will try to contact agencies to trigger a “welfare check” when it seems someone is attempting, or about to attempt, suicide.

Looking at the stats, it’s clear why this has become a major concern for the site – especially over the last six months:

Figures circulated to Facebook moderators appear to show that reports of potential self-harm on the site are rising. One document drafted last summer says moderators escalated 4 531 reports of self-harm in two weeks. Sixty-three of these had to be dealt with by Facebook’s law enforcement response team – which liaises with police and other relevant authorities. Figures for this year show 5 016 reports in one two-week period and 5 431 in another.

This information comes after The Guardian was privy to more than “100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets and flowcharts that give unprecedented insight into the blueprints Facebook has used to moderate issues such as violence, hate speech, terrorism, pornography, racism and self-harm”.

The guidelines include how to deal with match-fixing and cannibalism, too.

Here are more details:

Remarks such as “Someone shoot Trump” should be deleted, because as a head of state he is in a protected category. But it can be permissible to say: “To snap a bitch’s neck, make sure to apply all your pressure to the middle of her throat”, or “fuck off and die” because they are not regarded as credible threats.

Videos of violent deaths, while marked as disturbing, do not always have to be deleted because they can help create awareness of issues such as mental illness.

Some photos of non-sexual physical abuse and bullying of children do not have to be deleted or “actioned” unless there is a sadistic or celebratory element.

Photos of animal abuse can be shared, with only extremely upsetting imagery to be marked as “disturbing”.

All “handmade” art showing nudity and sexual activity is allowed but digitally made art showing sexual activity is not.

Videos of abortions are allowed, as long as there is no nudity.

Facebook will allow people to live stream attempts to self-harm because it “doesn’t want to censor or punish people in distress”.

Anyone with more than 100 000 followers on a social media platform is designated as a public figure – which denies them the full protections given to private individuals.

Other types of remarks that can be permitted by the documents include: “Little girl needs to keep to herself before daddy breaks her face,” and “I hope someone kills you.” The threats are regarded as either generic or not credible.

Of course, these are mere guidelines so that all moderators are all on the same page – you can read The Guardian’s full briefing on what they found here.

[source: theguardian&theguardian]

