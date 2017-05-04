Pages Navigation Menu

Facebook records 1.3bn users daily – Zuckerberg

Posted on May 4, 2017

Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg says the social media platform has 1.3 billion daily active users as at the first quarter of 2017. Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page on Wednesday, that users increased by 18 per cent on a year-over-year basis. He said that the Monthly Active Users (MAUs) was 1.94 billion as at March…

Hello. Add your message here.