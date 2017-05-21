Facebook User Calls out Expatriate for Insulting her after she Turned him Down

A Facebook user Mary Irabo Peipeiyaye has called out an expatriate for allegedly insulting her after she turned him down. Mary shared screenshots of their conversation and wrote: This white stunk devil (Ahmad Nasr 0810878****) called me a SLAVE and a MONKEY but he has the guts to feed from my country. If I don’t […]

The post Facebook User Calls out Expatriate for Insulting her after she Turned him Down appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

