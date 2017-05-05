Facilitate establishment of industrial courts in states, lawyers appeal to governors
Some Abuja-based lawyers have appealed to state governments to facilitate the establishment of industrial courts in their domains in order to boost justice delivery. They made the appeal on Friday in Abuja in separate interviews with the Nigerian Pilot The lawyers, who stressed the importance of industrial courts in labour relations, noted that the courts […]
The post Facilitate establishment of industrial courts in states, lawyers appeal to governors appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!